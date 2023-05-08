What Does ChatGPT Do With Your Data And Chat History?

The artificial intelligence company admits it shares the data may be shared outside of OpenAI. It says the content is shared with "select group of trusted service providers that help us provide our services." While the document does not specify which partners are being referred to, there is a high chance that Microsoft is one of them.

Microsoft is the largest stakeholder in OpenAI and uses the latest GPT-4 model to power its Bing Chat service. It came into the picture when Elon Musk, who helped co-found the startup, backed out of his promise to furnish a $1 billion fund even after his departure. All of OpenAI's chats are executed through Microsoft's Azure cloud servers, with the company listed as one of OpenAI's subprocessors. By definition of a "subprocessor," Microsoft can access the data its data centers process.

Microsoft also offers its Azure OpenAI Service to enterprise clients, allowing them to integrate ChatGPT and DALL-E into their workflows. The data is stored by Snowflake, a U.S.-based cloud company with data warehousing services.

OpenAI admits that a "limited number of authorized personnel" within the company can also see and analyze user data, which may be used to tune responses, flag abuse or security breaches, offer support for specific issues, or comply with legal demands. The data is only available to authorized employees on a "need-to-know basis," but further details are unavailable.

About OpenAI's APIs, the company says some employees "as well as specialized third-party contractors that are subject to confidentiality and security obligations," have access to users' data, but this is to help them investigate and assess incidents of abuse. This data may also be retained past the 30-day window.