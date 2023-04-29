How To Replace Siri With ChatGPT On iPhone, Apple Watch, And Mac

You've probably heard of ChatGPT — a large language AI model with a human-like conversation style that can perform various complex tasks with simple text-based instructions. With its advanced ability to comprehend and respond to human terms with varying complexity, ChatGPT is a natural threat to smart assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant — which, despite having several years of a head start, may sometimes offer very jarring responses in comparison. Luckily, if you own an iPhone or another Apple device, you can use ChatGPT as a voice-based assistant to replace Siri.

Generative AI models have been all the rage for their ability to speed up tasks like writing articles and code, creating images and videos from text prompts, solving math problems, or even acing high school or even college-level exams. Despite some of AI's conniving attributes, ChatGPT has especially gained traction since public release in 2022 because of its ability to speed up workflows without much explanation or context.

This is precisely why ChatGPT is the talk of the town; not just among the tech community, influencers, and content creators, but anyone remotely aware of what's happening in the tech world. While AIs like ChatGPT have also raised concerns and apprehensions about replacing humans in their jobs, early victims include ChatGPT's own kind — virtual assistants.