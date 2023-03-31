Is ChatGPT Plus Worth The Price?

Natural language AI tools like ChatGPT have garnered enough mainstream interest that even your local barista is likely to have heard of them. General curiosity is building as these tools get more and more advanced. They can churn out essays, write code, answer life's burning questions, and even help you pass your university's most difficult exams. They might also be coming for your jobs.

The most notable generative, natural language AI tools are free to access and use despite their mind-blowing skill sets, including ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing Chat, and Google's Bard. But ChatGPT creator OpenAI eventually put out premium subscriptions after it weathered a sharp influx of new users when popularity soared.

For $20 per month, you can buy access to ChatGPT Plus, which offers benefits like priority access and the privilege of testing new features and updates early. But is ChatGPT Plus actually worth the money?

The answer to that question will differ based on the individual asking it. Here's all the information you need to decide whether ChatGPT Plus is worth adding yet another subscription to your monthly bills.