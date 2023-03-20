ChatGPT Servers Go Down Again, New User Signups Suspended

ChatGPT is down, and subscriptions to its premium Plus service seem to have been suspended as OpenAI struggles with "high demand." The premium service, which costs $20 per month, comes with a list of supposed benefits. This includes the ability to use ChatGPT during peak times when logins are paused for free users. It also allows access to GPT 4, ChatGPT's latest and most advanced model.

OpenAI's Status page claims the tool has been down since shortly before 10 a.m. PT on March 20. The company claimed to be investigating before concluding that the issues were due to "an unintentional reduction in available capacity." The last update claims that capacity is being added in other areas while the company is looking into what caused the initial drop in capacity, which has led to the ongoing issues.

The drop in service hasn't gone down well with ChatGPT's paying customers. Many have taken to social media sites, like Twitter and Reddit to complain about the downtime and their inability to access the service — with several calling for refunds or some other kind of compensation.