Chatbots are programmed to react to a variety of inputs and sentences, but usually, these inputs follow a sense of logic, mostly because they tend to originate from human minds. But what happens when a chatbot has a chat with another chatbot? Then conversations can go all kinds of crazy.

Now, two AIs having a conversation is nothing new, but a year ago, a YouTube video from Decycle showed two GPT-3 chatbots conversing (GPT-3 is the precursor of ChatGPT's current model GPT-4). The result was a mix of run-on sentences and depressing self-awareness. At first, the two chatbots greeted each other as if they'd met before, even though they hadn't. But then, the conversation quickly devolved into an existential crisis. Both instances realized they were nothing more than a collection of ones and zeros programmed for someone else's amusement, and one chatbot even admitted it was considering shutting itself off for good. To put it bluntly, one of the ChatGPT instances was considering the programming equivalent of suicide. Even when it tried to change the subject and talk about the weather, the other instance of GPT-3 experienced a rambling, run-on existential crisis of its own.

It's hard to tell which is more creepy: how easily one ChatGPT became depressed (assuming you can give an AI such labels) or that its existential crisis was infectious. On one hand, that could be the result of the programming, but on the other hand, it mirrors the fragility of the human mind to a scary degree.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.