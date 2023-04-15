5 Ways You Probably Didn't Realize You Could Use ChatGPT

If you're a fan of Dungeons and Dragons or just want to try out a truly open roleplay, then ChatGPT might be just what you need. Your initial prompt is very important if you want to do this correctly. At a basic level, you could just tell ChatGPT that you would like to roleplay and outline a scenario. It's also possible to go much further than that.

One Reddit user has written a prompt that gets the AI to run a roleplay based on the Generic Universal RolePlaying System (GURPS). Like many tabletop RPGs, the player can choose an action, and their success is based upon a combination of their stats and a random dice roll. You can also easily tweak this prompt by changing out words like "random setting" and "tell me what character I'm playing" with specific locations and descriptions. Roleplaying on ChatGPT has its pros and cons. When it works, it is truly open-ended. If your character has been confronted by bandits and you want to respond by picking your nose and flicking it at the leader, you can roll the dice on that one. On the downside, ChatGPT has a limited memory — so don't expect it to recall an adventure you had early on in the story if you're a few thousand words deep. Equally, it will occasionally take an action for your character, or say a line for you. You can remind it not to do this if you wish.