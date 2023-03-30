An AI Prompt Engineer Job Pays Up To $335,000, Even Without A Degree In Tech

The exhilarating pace of development around AI chatbots like ChatGPT has all eyes glued to the tech space. Despite their advantages, the expansion has led to looming fears about the technology robbing hundreds of millions of humans of their jobs. But at the same time, newer roles in holding the helm with these AIs are emerging, and they may be some of the highest-paying jobs in the tech world. New openings for engineers who can write prompts for generative AIs, such as ChatGPT, pay up to $335,000 and don't even require you to have formal degrees in tech.

Bloomberg reports a surge in openings for AI "prompt engineers." As the title suggests, the role entails writing and refining prompts to improve the output of generative AI models. These prompts may serve as presets for models like ChatGPT to produce quicker responses or be used to train workforces to embrace the new era of AI-backed work.