Metaverse Hilariously Loses Word Of The Year

Every year, various dictionary organizations publish their "words of the year," usually meaning a word that rose in prominence, usage, or significance during the year. The Oxford University Press, publisher of the Oxford Dictionary, has just released the results for its Word of the Year campaign, and it's made the metaverse look like a joke.

In the past, The Oxford University Press decided what the Word of the Year would be by using statistical analysis and in-depth research to fuel an evidence-based approach (via The Oxford University Press). The result of Oxford's evidence-based approach put the word "vax" as Oxford's word of the year for 2021, with the year before that being something different thanks to the pandemic and work from home. The search for Oxford's 2020's Word of the Year culminated in a titillating report about language usage across the globe, highlighting interesting trends and themes among English speakers, instead of simply focusing on one word for the year.

For 2022, Oxford decided to mix up the Word of the Year campaign once again. Instead of simply electing a word based on frequency, relevance, and prominence, Oxford selected three finalists for Word of the Year, and opened it to a public vote.