This Chrome Extension Can Steal Passwords, Initiate DDoS Attacks From Your PC

Over 30 years since it was first developed, the web browser continues to be the primary medium through which people browse the internet. Even though the modern-day web browser has found its way into handheld devices like smartphones and tablets, a large chunk of users continues to use them on computers and laptops. Initially designed as a tool to access text-based documents stored on web servers, the browser of today has metamorphosed into a versatile tool capable of running powerful web applications.

Today, the most popular web browser on the planet is Google Chrome, which holds an estimated 65% of the browser market (via Stat Counter). One of the reasons for the massive popularity of this browser is its support for a wide variety of browser extensions. These are nifty software programs that let users add custom features to the browser. Unfortunately, the popularity of browser extensions has resulted in these tools being misused by hackers.

Security analysts working at Zimperium, a cybersecurity company, recently came across a malicious browser extension called Cloud9. If installed on a computer, the Cloud9 malware has the potential to infect it and steal personal information stored on the browser. If left unchecked, Cloud9 could also install another malware on the device, which would then take complete control of the system.