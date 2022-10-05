10 Best Android Browsers In 2022

The web browser is one of the most useful tools of modern society. It gives us a portal to information, entertainment, access to work, and a plethora of other purposes. Web browsers have also evolved significantly from the early days when Tim Berners-Lee developed and released WorldWideWeb, the first browser, which connected users to information across the network with a text-only display, according to the World Wide Web Consortium. The technology advanced and allowed users to access a broad array of information and graphics. The Browser Wars in the '90s pitted Microsft Internet Explorer against Netscape Navigator as the two struggled to gain dominance in the then-new world of the internet and thus shaped the competition for everything to follow.

Today, the web browser is ubiquitous on our computers as well as mobile devices. Google's Chrome is dominant on Android devices and Safari is most prevalent on iOS devices. However, there are other choices available. Firefox has long had a significant presence in the market and others have been around as long as the major browsers, such as Opera. Still, the lion's share of users will never bother to try something else, but for those who want to know if another browser might be a good choice, we have assembled a list, in no particular order, of the 10 best Android browsers available to download right now.