Microsoft Edge Vs. Google Chrome: Which Should You Use?

Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome are both highly modern web browsers that are accessible on most modern computers. Both web browsers can take you virtually anywhere you'd like to go on the web with a few exceptions, and both are relatively easy to use and are chock full of useful features. On most computers and mobile devices, neither eats up a ton of system resources if you're reasonable with how many tabs you leave open. Of course, not everyone (myself included) is all that reasonable when it comes to opening a bunch of tabs for work, and as a hardcore Chrome user, it's compelling to consider whether or not it's better to switch to Microsoft Edge as my regular work browser while multitasking.

Furthermore, you might be interested in understanding the specific differences between these two browsers for your own needs. Sometimes, you may come across a website that only works with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, respectively, which makes it worth at least having both installed on the same device. This comparison guide explains the subtle differences between both browsers, comparing the specific ways that they stand apart in categories such as performance, design, security, and cross-platform continuity for ease of access to websites you've recently visited.