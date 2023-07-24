Twitter's New Logo Explained: What Does The X Mean?

After Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October last year, he made it clear that big changes were coming to the social media platform. Not everyone was on board with his actions as CEO. For example, firing most of his staff and adding a paid Blue Subscription service were two major decisions that were met with substantial pushback. In yet another controversial decision, Musk has ditched the platform's iconic blue bird logo in favor of the letter X.

Not only was the logo changed, but the platform's name was also changed to X. Now, anyone that goes to X.com will get redirected to Twitter.com, though according to Musk, the primary domain for the service will eventually be X.com. This decision was understandably met with criticism as many believed Twitter's iconic blue bird to be its most prized asset.

In the past, Musk has stated that the domain X.com has great sentimental value to him. So, what does this rebranding mean for the platform? And what does the letter X mean to Musk?