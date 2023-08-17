2024 Acura ZDX Revealed As 325 Mile Electric SUV With Hands-Free Driving

Acura has just announced its first EV, and with it, the company is resurrecting a nameplate. The 2024 Acura ZDX is the brand's first attempt at a luxury EV to potentially steal some market share from Ford, Cadillac, and Tesla. Right out of the gate, the specifications are impressive, with an available 325 miles of maximum estimated range. The base model A-Spec single motor drivetrain is no slouch with 340 horsepower. Of course, the Type S bumps that up to 500 combined horsepower from two motors. Add in Brembo brakes and air suspension exclusive to the Type S, and you likely have a competently performing SUV on your hands.

Acura

For the exterior, Acura decided to play it somewhat conservatively (not counting the paint color). Aside from the fact that it doesn't have a grille, the looks don't much betray the fact that it's an EV. It looks much like every other Acura (that's a good thing). And it doesn't look like it rolled out of Blade Runner.