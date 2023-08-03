Tesla Hit With False Marketing Lawsuit Over EV Range Claims

A class action lawsuit may be brought against Tesla after being proposed by three customers very dissatisfied with the range of their EVs. Based on the thousands of similar complaints the company has had to go to extraordinary lengths to deal with, those three customers could be joined by many more if the lawsuit goes forward.

The lawsuit, which is being filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses​ Tesla of false advertising, although the company allegedly engaged in even more serious activities to falsify the stated range of its EV batteries. While exaggerating the capabilities of a product may be unethical, it's not unheard of, and a little wiggle room is typically factored in when assuming the battery life of a device — or EV. But, according to a report by Reuters, Tesla not only overstated the range of its EV batteries but used algorithms to alter the range meter in Tesla's dashboards to deceive drivers with inflated numbers.

The class-action lawsuit would allow any California resident who purchased a new Tesla (Model 3, Model S, Model Y, or Model X) to participate and seeks unspecified damages. "Had Tesla honestly advertised its electric vehicle ranges," the lawsuit reads, "consumers either would not have purchased Tesla model vehicles or else would have paid substantially less for them."