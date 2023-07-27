Bombshell Report Claims Tesla Overstates The Range Of Its EVs

Tesla's electric cars are widely said to be the most advanced of the market, while its charging tech has found widespread industry adoption. Yet, it appears its cars are afflicted by a deliberate range overestimation problem. Instead of fixing it technically, the tactic employed by Tesla to fix the latter just might invite another investigation — and potentially a costly class-action lawsuit.

As per a Reuters investigation, Tesla created a "Diversion Team" at its Las Vegas office that was tasked with canceling "as many range-related appointments as possible." The team, which reportedly "celebrated" the canceling of any appointments related to range issues, closed hundreds of customer cases each week, and their performance was assessed on the basis of daily cancellations that are said to cost $1,000 each to the company.

It seems that the range woes encountered by Tesla buyers had little to do with battery-related technical issues. Instead, it was because the company exaggerated the range of its cars and mislead customers to move more units and gain an edge in the heating EV market.

"Teslas often fail to achieve their advertised range estimates and the projections provided by the cars' own equipment," says the report, citing three anonymous automotive experts who tested Tesla vehicles. The findings are reminiscent of Musk claiming that the advanced driver assist system on its cars was safer than a human driver — a claim which the company later unsuccessfully tried to discredit as a deepfake defamation tactic.