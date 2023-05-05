2024 Hummer EV Omega Edition Somehow Makes The Electric Truck Even More Ostentatious

As if cruising to the mall in the world's first all-electric super-truck isn't enough, Hummer EV buyers will soon be able to order this monument to excess in a flashy Omega Edition. The new Omega Edition, which will be sold in limited numbers, was inspired by an outer space, Neptune theme. Fittingly, the focal point of the Omega Edition is its exclusive "Neptune Blue Matte" exterior paint, combined with blacked-out accents.

GMC will offer the Omega Edition on both the pickup truck and SUV versions of the Hummer EV, though the recently announced upscale 3X trim level is a mandatory prerequisite. Equipment varies slightly between the pickup and SUV, but both body styles will wear bespoke 18-inch wheels that are beadlock-capable, shod with 35-inch tall Mud Terrain tires.

The SUV's spare wheel and tire is just as off-road capable as the primary rolling stock, with its own beadlock ring. The whole assembly is concealed with a paint-matched spare tire cover featuring three-dimensional graphics depicting the Blue Planet.