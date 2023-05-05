2024 Hummer EV Omega Edition Somehow Makes The Electric Truck Even More Ostentatious
As if cruising to the mall in the world's first all-electric super-truck isn't enough, Hummer EV buyers will soon be able to order this monument to excess in a flashy Omega Edition. The new Omega Edition, which will be sold in limited numbers, was inspired by an outer space, Neptune theme. Fittingly, the focal point of the Omega Edition is its exclusive "Neptune Blue Matte" exterior paint, combined with blacked-out accents.
GMC will offer the Omega Edition on both the pickup truck and SUV versions of the Hummer EV, though the recently announced upscale 3X trim level is a mandatory prerequisite. Equipment varies slightly between the pickup and SUV, but both body styles will wear bespoke 18-inch wheels that are beadlock-capable, shod with 35-inch tall Mud Terrain tires.
The SUV's spare wheel and tire is just as off-road capable as the primary rolling stock, with its own beadlock ring. The whole assembly is concealed with a paint-matched spare tire cover featuring three-dimensional graphics depicting the Blue Planet.
The price tag is a moonshot
Besides the unique blue paint, distinctive wheels, and a "high lux carpet flooring insert," the Omega Edition is well equipped with features that are extra-cost options on lower-end Hummers, if there is such a thing. This includes the Extreme Off-Road Package, Transparent Sky Panels (don't call it a T-top), and a MultiPro tailgate audio speaker system by Kicker for the pickup.
As a reminder, the stock 3X's three motor powertrain produces 1,000 horsepower in the pickup, and 830 horsepower in the SUV. That's enough to propel the 9,640 pound pickup from 0-60 mph in a remarkable 3.3 seconds. Estimated range for the SUV is 298 miles, while the Hummer pickup has a slightly longer range of 329 miles, courtesy of a larger battery pack.
The Omega Edition's price tag might send you spinning into orbit, though. The SUV starts at $139,995, while the pickup rings in at $149,995. Although the exact run of limited editions hasn't been disclosed, we do know that it'll be reserved for existing Hummer EV reservation holders, at least initially. Deliveries are said to begin in the first half of 2024.