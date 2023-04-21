2023 Hummer EV Pickup And SUV's 3X Trim Could Be A Much Needed Lifeline

GMC's Hummer EV has earned a reputation as an ode to excess but has not had quite the sales numbers that the marque had hoped for. GMC hopes that the newly-announced 3X trim for the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV will change that by introducing more variety and increasing the road-going prowess of the vehicles.

When the Hummer EV launched, there was a lot of excitement about the prospect of an off-road-capable, electric pickup truck or SUV that could drop more than a few supercars in a straight line. For 2024, GMC is updating its space-inspired pickup and SUV with the updated 3X trim in hopes to appeal to a broader market. The basic platform is mostly unchanged, but the 3X package trims things down in the name of efficiency in order to extend the range of the Hummer EV Pickup from 329 miles on the Edition 1 to 355 on the 3X trim. The Hummer EV SUV, on the other hand, also gets a range boost, this time from 298 miles on the original Edition 1 version to 314 miles.

GMC achieves this magic trick by increasing wheel efficiency and reducing drag. The motor arrangements for the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV are still exactly the same as what the Edition 1 comes equipped with. The 3X trim swaps out the 18-inch wheels lined in 35-inch off-road tires for more road-appropriate 22-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires.