2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Review: Getting The Recipe Right

Genesis has an electric car strategy, and it's working: Start with a well-respected gas model, oust the internal combustion engine, and replace it with a fully-EV drivetrain. It's a recipe that has worked for the Electrified G80, and now the well-received GV70 crossover SUV gets the same treatment.

The result is the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70, and its name is the most awkward thing about it. Starting at $65,850 (plus $1,125 destination), it picks up where the standard GV70 (which runs from $43,150 to $65,150 before options) leaves off. At first glance, you'd be excused for not noticing the differences between the two variants, too. As with the bigger G80 sedan, Genesis intentionally keeps distinguishing features minimal between the drivetrain types.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Just as with the Electrified G80, though, the Electrified GV70 makes a strong case from the outset that EV is absolutely the way to go. Part of that is electrification's general advantages in the luxury segment: speed, refinement, and quietness. Yet the way Genesis implements all that can't be ignored.