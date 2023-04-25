Honda's EV Roadmap Hits The Accelerator
Honda today released its 2023 business briefing in which we learned of key initiatives and milestones in the company's plans for making ripples in the burgeoning EV market. For starters, Honda confirmed that the new mid- to large-sized EV model that will be the first to feature its new E&E software platform for North America now has a tentative release marker set for 2025.
Initially, Honda wasn't expecting to deploy its new e:Architecture vehicles until 2026, so this is welcome news for those who have been waiting on this overhaul to upgrade. E&E (or Electric and Electronic) is a new vehicular platform that places a greater emphasis on the software and user experience. The vehicles' capabilities and security will improve over the ownership lifespan thanks to regular software updates.
Honda is also developing more service-oriented features alongside software-driven road aids, such as automated driving and driving assistance. The company says it has doubled the number of new hires it plans to support its software-related efforts thanks to a 100 billion yen annual budget dedicated to its next-gen EVs. New positions include a Global User Experience Officer and several digital UX experts.
Improved home-based SmartCharge and charging networks coming
Honda also laid out plans to provide new home-based charging solutions. It'll use the company's SmartCharge platform, which considers your vehicle's specific battery composition and telematics, plus factors in your energy provider's tendencies to charge during windows where available of renewable energy is high and while overall demand is low.
While the announcement was thin on details, Honda says this new solution will invite users to try a new energy service it will provide. It doesn't want your EV inflating your electric bill a penny more than it needs to, which sounds like a win. Furthermore, Honda plans to invest more into ensuring its electric vehicles are compatible with public charging networks, including existing stations. It sounds like the automaker is also planning network deployments of its own. The company is committed as a long-term stakeholder in these efforts, which will be key considering it's planning for 100% of its fleet to be all-electric by 2040.