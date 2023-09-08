How The 2024 Acura ZDX Promises To Stop Range Anxiety With Credits And Deals

The 2024 Acura ZDX is shaping up to be a new heavyweight in the electric SUV space, and while the automaker may be promising its usual blend of driving dynamics and distinctive style, what really stands out is just what you get for your money. Unveiled in August after a thinly-veiled preview in the shape of 2022's Acura Precision EV Concept, the 2024 ZDX will arrive in dealerships early next year.

Pricing will start at around $60,000 for the 2024 ZDX A-Spec, with a single electric motor good for 340 horsepower. However, there'll also be a 2024 ZDX Type S — as shown here — with dual motors good for 500 horsepower, making it Acura's most powerful SUV to date.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

A reservation system for potential buyers will open later in 2023, Acura says. So, too, can we expect full hardware details, including Acura's version of the GM Super Cruise hands-free driving system that will also be offered on the Ultium-based ZDX.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

While the sticker price of the Acura ZDX is one thing, anybody even vaguely familiar with the EV industry knows that the MRSP isn't the only number to bear in mind. Incentives and rebates can help take the sting out of a new electric vehicle; at the same time, upgrading a home or garage for EV charging can add an extra line-item to the bill that internal combustion cars don't require. There, Acura has another plan.