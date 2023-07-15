6 Things Every EV Owner Needs To Know Before Installing A Home Charger

If you don't already have a suitable outlet, and you're not a trained and licensed electrician, now's the time to call one in. While the wiring to a NEMA 14-50 may look straightforward, anything involving opening up the breaker panel that manages your home's electrical supply can be dangerous. For safety — both for yourself and your home — you should leave that to the experts.

The complexity (and cost) of that process will depend on exactly what your home needs. If you already have a 200 amp panel, and it's relatively near to where you want your EV charger to be positioned, it could cost $500-800 in electricians fees, though local rates will vary. If your panel needs upgrading, though, is inconveniently placed, or you have a detached garage, then you could end up spending several thousands of dollars.

While that might be a lot to stomach on top of the cost of an electric vehicle itself, there's a potential silver lining beyond just the convenience of speedy charging at home. Pre-existing support for a Level 2 EV charger could well improve the appeal of your home when it comes to selling it, with more and more homeowners likely to prioritize properties where the hard work of installation is already done. Much of the research there right now is anecdotal, admittedly, but with EV sales rising — and most automakers planning to go all-electric in the next decade — a home charger is probably only going to get more alluring.