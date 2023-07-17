Tesla Releases 'Charge On Solar' Option For Eco-Friendly EV Top-Ups
Tesla has introduced a new feature that allows its customers to charge their EVs using excess solar energy generated by their Tesla solar systems. Called "Charge on Solar," the feature was introduced through an update to the Tesla mobile app and allows EV owners to optimize the usage of solar energy by efficiently harnessing the surplus power generated during daylight hours.
There are some prerequisites for customers to use the Charge on Solar feature, though. To begin with, they need to have both a Tesla solar system and a compatible Tesla vehicle. The supported vehicles currently include the Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. Older models, like the 2012 to 2020 Model S and the 2015 to 2020 Model X are not compatible with this new feature. Once users install the necessary solar panels, Tesla Powerwall, and a Tesla vehicle charger, they can easily configure the system using the Tesla mobile app. Post connection, the app provides a clear interface to monitor and control the energy flow between the solar system and the electric vehicle.
The Charge on Solar feature is designed to prioritize the use of excess solar energy for charging, ensuring that the vehicle is powered by clean energy whenever possible. If the solar system does not produce enough energy to fully charge the vehicle, the remaining power required is automatically supplemented from the grid. Conversely, if the solar system generates more energy than is needed for charging, the surplus power is either stored in the Tesla Powerwall for later use or fed back to the grid, depending on the user's preferences.
Truly sustainable transportation?
Tesla's Charge on Solar feature addresses a common criticism faced by electric vehicles regarding the source of their power, as it allows owners to charge their vehicles using excess solar energy. By allowing Tesla owners to charge their vehicles using excess solar energy, Tesla is also helping its consumers further reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and minimize carbon emissions.
Additionally, the feature could also be seen as a valuable addition to Tesla's solar and electric vehicle ecosystem, providing Tesla owners with a more sustainable way to charge their cars. The feature also has the potential to further accelerate the adoption of renewable energy for transportation. The Charge on Solar feature is currently limited to North America (the U.S. and Canada), and Tesla has not commented on its availability in other markets.
However, it is likely that the company is actively working to bring this feature to Europe and other regions. Currently, there is no indication that Tesla plans to extend the benefits of this feature to non-Tesla electric vehicles. However, given the company's recent openness in opening up access to the once proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS) for other EV makers, it remains a possibility in the future.