Tesla Releases 'Charge On Solar' Option For Eco-Friendly EV Top-Ups

Tesla has introduced a new feature that allows its customers to charge their EVs using excess solar energy generated by their Tesla solar systems. Called "Charge on Solar," the feature was introduced through an update to the Tesla mobile app and allows EV owners to optimize the usage of solar energy by efficiently harnessing the surplus power generated during daylight hours.

There are some prerequisites for customers to use the Charge on Solar feature, though. To begin with, they need to have both a Tesla solar system and a compatible Tesla vehicle. The supported vehicles currently include the Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. Older models, like the 2012 to 2020 Model S and the 2015 to 2020 Model X are not compatible with this new feature. Once users install the necessary solar panels, Tesla Powerwall, and a Tesla vehicle charger, they can easily configure the system using the Tesla mobile app. Post connection, the app provides a clear interface to monitor and control the energy flow between the solar system and the electric vehicle.

Tesla

The Charge on Solar feature is designed to prioritize the use of excess solar energy for charging, ensuring that the vehicle is powered by clean energy whenever possible. If the solar system does not produce enough energy to fully charge the vehicle, the remaining power required is automatically supplemented from the grid. Conversely, if the solar system generates more energy than is needed for charging, the surplus power is either stored in the Tesla Powerwall for later use or fed back to the grid, depending on the user's preferences.