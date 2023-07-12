The Roadmap For Tesla's NACS EV Plug Is Plaid-Fast

Electric Vehicles (EVs) sold across the U.S. could soon benefit from a unified charging standard called the North American Charging Standard (NACS), and recent reports by Electrek suggest that the standardization process will be expedited by a task force established by automotive group SAE International.

The NACS, formerly known as the Tesla charging connector, has garnered attention as the preferred charging standard for EVs sold in the U.S. Initially developed by Tesla as a proprietary standard, the company opened up NACS for other manufacturers in 2022. Following this decision, several prominent carmakers, including Ford, Rivian, General Motors, Polestar, and Volvo, embraced the NACS standard. With industry-wide support, a mandatory standardization process was the only remaining hurdle for NACS to become the default charging standard for EVs sold in the U.S.

Tesla has been collaborating with the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation and SAE International for the past few months to facilitate this process. In June 2023, the SAE confirmed its commitment to assisting with standardizing the NACS connector, marking a significant step towards establishing it as the default charging standard in the U.S.

With the SAE expediting the pace of NACS standardization, the process is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023. Today's development ensures that the NACS standardization process will be accelerated, bringing convenience to EV manufacturers and consumers alike.