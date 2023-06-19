The Best Home EV Chargers Ranked Worst To Best

The Blink HQ 150 is a compact charging option that utilizes a 25-foot cable and a minimized overall footprint. The charger is a Level 2 option that costs $299. It's one of the cheapest EV chargers available, but for the reduced price tag, buyers will get a slower charge flowing into their vehicle. This trade-off may not matter much to some, but the added speed that alternative charging tools offer can be incredibly important in a bind. Blink Charging notes that the Blink HQ 150 is compatible with the entire catalog of EV models driving the roads today, making it a low-cost option for any EV owner, regardless of the brand. The 240-volt charger is a standard design that's installed in basically the same way as any other device, but once active, users can expect a peak output of 32 amps. As a result, buyers will get a simple and trusty charger, but one that's sluggish in its output — especially when compared to other options.

The Blink unit also makes use of a NEMA Type 3R enclosure that's rated for both indoor and outdoor use. However, the rating is the weakest among those that can be effectively placed outdoors. This means that you'll likely want to mount this in a protected area if you're using it outside a garage, something that may not be possible for all EV owners. There's a lot to like about this charger with a minimal profile and low price tag, but when stacked up against the competition's best, the Blink HQ 150 falls a bit short of the leaders.