The Best Home EV Chargers Ranked Worst To Best
The use of home charging equipment is a staple of EV ownership. Today, drivers are able to install low-cost charging equipment at home in pursuit of lower fuel costs throughout the lifetime of their vehicle ownership. Rather than relying on public charging infrastructure (and the pricing model that comes along with it), EV owners can add a charger to their exterior wall or inside the garage for a cost-effective and convenient refueling routine.
However, with EV adoption continuing to surge across the country, there are more charger makers cropping up than ever before. As EVs pour out into the streets, consumers increasingly need to get their hands on this accessory in order to take advantage of all that an EV has to offer. Some chargers provide just the basic charging capacity and can be used for overnight refueling, but others come with a wide range of enhancements and features that make for intelligent charging and an even more efficient top-up to the range of your car. These are the best and worst chargers available for home EV charging.
4. Blink HQ 150
The Blink HQ 150 is a compact charging option that utilizes a 25-foot cable and a minimized overall footprint. The charger is a Level 2 option that costs $299. It's one of the cheapest EV chargers available, but for the reduced price tag, buyers will get a slower charge flowing into their vehicle. This trade-off may not matter much to some, but the added speed that alternative charging tools offer can be incredibly important in a bind. Blink Charging notes that the Blink HQ 150 is compatible with the entire catalog of EV models driving the roads today, making it a low-cost option for any EV owner, regardless of the brand. The 240-volt charger is a standard design that's installed in basically the same way as any other device, but once active, users can expect a peak output of 32 amps. As a result, buyers will get a simple and trusty charger, but one that's sluggish in its output — especially when compared to other options.
The Blink unit also makes use of a NEMA Type 3R enclosure that's rated for both indoor and outdoor use. However, the rating is the weakest among those that can be effectively placed outdoors. This means that you'll likely want to mount this in a protected area if you're using it outside a garage, something that may not be possible for all EV owners. There's a lot to like about this charger with a minimal profile and low price tag, but when stacked up against the competition's best, the Blink HQ 150 falls a bit short of the leaders.
3. Enphase (formerly ClipperCreek) HCS-40 EV Charger
The Enphase HCS-40 is a 32 amp, Level 2 charger that can be mounted on the wall or via a pedestal on the exterior or interior of your home. Enphase's charger was formerly known as ClipperCreek, a supremely trusted name in the world of EV charging. The Enphase chargers are expensive, providing one of the most potent drawbacks of the systems. The 32A charger starts at $732 while the highest-rated option, a 64 amp unit, will cost you $1,176 (the HCS-80 model).
The charger is simple in design, with a four-light front panel that shows charging and electrical status. The unit also comes with a 25-foot cable that's more than long enough to tackle the demands of your charging schedule and parking circumstances. Enphase notes that the charger is certified for compatibility with all EV models available in North America and that the unit comes equipped with a five-year warranty (one of the longest coverage packages on the market). Still, this charger is a no-frills experience and costs significantly more than its competitors' products. For a reliable charge, there are other, lower-cost options out there that will get the job done just the same.
2. ChargePoint Home Flex
The ChargePoint Home Flex is a decent option for those seeking a Level 2 charger for home use. The unit is rated for an output of 50 amps and purportedly offers a charging speed of 37 miles of range per hour. However, in testing done by The New York Times' Wirecutter, the Home Flex didn't live up to these lofty expectations and only put out 16 amps if using the charger without connecting through the company's app. The unit also lacks substantial waterproofing, so placing the Home Flex outside is a no-go. This means that it's not a very flexible option for homeowners or renters who don't have a garage to park their vehicle in for charging. The Home Flex charger also starts at a price of $649, making it notably pricier than many other options on the market (and much steeper than the best units available to the EV owner).
ChargePoint's option isn't necessarily a bad charger. It comes with a 23-foot cable, and a three-year warranty, placing it in the same conversation as many other Level 2 chargers that an EV owner could opt for. Yet, the drawbacks ingrained in the Home Flex keep it from being more competitive with the best chargers available.
1. United Chargers Grizzl-E Classic and Tesla Wall Connector
The best chargers on the market are the Tesla Wall Connector and United Chargers' Grizzl-E Classic, depending, of course, on what kind of EV you drive. Tesla owners will likely want to stick with a Tesla-branded charger because these vehicles make use of a proprietary plug design that brings the need for an adapter into play. As of early 2022, Tesla EVs still made up more than half of the U.S. market for electrified automobiles, but this is changing.
For owners of other EV brands, the United Chargers Grizzl-E Classic is probably the best option out there for at-home charging. The device retails at $349, placing it below but roughly similar in comparison to the Tesla unit. The Grizzl-E Classic is a Level 2 charger that's compatible with all plug-in models available in the North American market. It doles out 40 amps and offers a charge rate of roughly 29 miles of range per hour. The unit is easy to install alongside a 240V outlet and is IP67 water-resistant rated.
The Tesla charger is cost-effective and offers a maximum current rating of 48 amps, a massive output in comparison to virtually all others on the market. Tesla owners can buy the Tesla Wall Connector for $425 directly from the manufacturer, gaining a 24-foot charging cable (just like the Grizzl-E charger) that's long enough to reach either vehicle in a standard two-car garage. The charger offers a speed of 44 miles of range per hour, a four-year residential use warranty, and add-ins for scheduled charging and other settings.