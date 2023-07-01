The 5 Best Public EV Charging Networks, Ranked

Automobiles have certainly come a long way since their inception, and the technology involved has also grown by leaps and bounds. The very first cars were cumbersome and slow compared to modern-day incarnations, and at one point lead was even added to gasoline in hopes of improving mileage. Of course these days cars aren't nearly as pollutant-spewing as they once were, and due to growing concerns about humanity's collective effect on the environment and the rising cost of oil, there has been a much bigger push for electric vehicles that don't utilize fossil fuel.

However, with the push for electric vehicles, there has been a growing need for EV charging stations and networks, which are essentially gas stations for these marvels of technology. With the projected explosive growth of electric vehicle usage — they are expected to make up 40% of all car sales by 2030, according to a study by S&P Global Mobility — we will all soon know of the different EV charging stations available. Here are some of the highest-rated charging networks currently out there and ready for recharging those fancy electric modes of transportation. (And don't forget to download the best app too.)