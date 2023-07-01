The 5 Best Public EV Charging Networks, Ranked
Automobiles have certainly come a long way since their inception, and the technology involved has also grown by leaps and bounds. The very first cars were cumbersome and slow compared to modern-day incarnations, and at one point lead was even added to gasoline in hopes of improving mileage. Of course these days cars aren't nearly as pollutant-spewing as they once were, and due to growing concerns about humanity's collective effect on the environment and the rising cost of oil, there has been a much bigger push for electric vehicles that don't utilize fossil fuel.
However, with the push for electric vehicles, there has been a growing need for EV charging stations and networks, which are essentially gas stations for these marvels of technology. With the projected explosive growth of electric vehicle usage — they are expected to make up 40% of all car sales by 2030, according to a study by S&P Global Mobility — we will all soon know of the different EV charging stations available. Here are some of the highest-rated charging networks currently out there and ready for recharging those fancy electric modes of transportation. (And don't forget to download the best app too.)
ChargePoint has the largest EV charging network
As the world's largest network of EV chargers, ChargePoint is a massive name in the world of electric vehicles that certainly isn't resting on its laurels. Offering the most EV chargers, ChargePoint proudly proclaims that it helped spearhead the electric vehicle movement, and it claims to have already provided well over 170 million charges across its vaunted network. Within the United States, ChargePoint's network numbers around 27,000 charging stations, with around 1,800 of those being fast-charging Level 3 stations capable of rapidly empowering an electric vehicle.
While it certainly doesn't have the most number of fast chargers, the sheer volume of ChargePoint's network isn't anything to scoff at. If you own an electric vehicle, you have probably already used one of ChargePoint's publicly available chargers. Continuing the trend of many EV charger companies, ChargePoint also has a smartphone app that allows you to search for nearby charging stations and sort by price and speed of the charge.
Tesla has the most fast Level 3 charging stations
One can hardly discuss electric vehicle charging without mentioning one of the most prolific of EV makers and its corresponding network: Tesla. Whereas ChargePoint has the largest EV charging network by virtue of numbers, it is actually Tesla that has the most Level 3 chargers.
With over 1,600 of its Supercharger stations located throughout the United States, Tesla is able to offer 17,000 fast charging ports, which puts every other EV charging company to shame. However, it is important to note that many of these Tesla charging stations require you to either own a Tesla or have a means of adapting your connection to Tesla's charging station format. Beyond that caveat, Tesla's network is also publicly available.
Tesla also offers a companion smartphone app that will not only allow you to plan trips that cross paths with Tesla Superchargers, but also to order new Tesla equipment, change settings in your Tesla, and monitor the consumption of energy reserves. Needless to say, there is a reason why Tesla is often synonymous with electric vehicles and their charging.
Electrify America has over 3,000 fast chargers and is rapidly expanding
While one might think that all charging stations are created equal, there are actually quite a few options available, much like the current gas stations that dot our landscapes. One of the fastest-growing EV networks and charging stations is that of Electrify America, which boasts 3,503 fast chargers, 116 Level 2 chargers, and 806 charging stations with 123 on the horizon as of the time of this writing. Electrify America's charging stations are open to the public, but if you are a member, you'll get discounted charging at any of its stations.
In addition, Electrify America also has a robust mobile app that will allow you to locate nearby charging stations, and using the app, you can not only start your charging session but track its time and progress. Electrify America is also making big moves with green technology, having created a solar farm in hopes of fueling its charging stations with 100% renewable energy, and the company is also leading the charge in electrifying mass transit and freight lines in southern California.
EVgo claims that 140 million Americans live close to one of its charging stations
As the popularity of electric vehicles contains to soar, EVgo is yet another option for charging stations — it claims that 140 million Americans live within 10 miles of an EVgo electric vehicle charger. The highest density of EVgo chargers is generally centered around major metropolitan areas, though the company aims of expanding its network further as the demand for electric vehicles and their required supporting infrastructure continues to climb. As of the time of this writing, EVgo has around 2,200 fast charging ports currently available, and around 46,000 chargers through its roaming partners program.
Much like the others on this list, EVgo also has its own smartphone app which allows you to find nearby EV charging stations, reserve chargers, earn rewards, and even charge your account by simply plugging your vehicle into one of EVgo's chargers. EVgo also has a roadside charging crew just in case you get stranded, so downloading EVGo's application might be a good idea for those of you who enjoy road-tripping with your electric vehicle.
Blink has over 73,000 charging ports with hopes of expanding its fast charging options
Another electric vehicle charging network that is growing in popularity is Blink, with the company proudly proclaiming that it designs, manufactures, and operates EV charging stations around the world. Besides its own public network, businesses and individuals can also own one of its patented charging stations. This means that you can have your very own Blink charging station, or even open your own franchise to provide for your own community's electric vehicle needs.
Much like other charging stations and as previously mentioned, Blink is open to the public, but if you download its smartphone app and become a member, you can get 20% or more off the cost of charging. Blink's app also allows you to set timers for charging, observe your current charge, and even see statistics showing how your electric vehicle usage is reducing waste and carbon emissions.
With nearly 73,000 charging ports available globally and around 5,000 public charging stations in the United States, chances are you have already been around a Blink charging station at some point in your life and may not have even realized it. It is important to note that most of Blink's charging stations are Level 2, and it currently has less than 250 direct current fast charging ports as of early 2023.