The 5 Best EV Charging Apps For Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Each charging network has its own app that you can use if you prefer one network over another.

Electrify America

Electrify America did its homework on making EVs more accessible to potential buyers: It partnered with more legacy and newer automakers to include free DC fast-charging from its growing fleet of charging stations. Now a subsidiary of German automaker Volkswagen, all VW ID electric cars also get free charging perks from Electrify America. The app initially launched with a few bugs in its system, but constant updates have made the interface smoother and more responsive. Neat features like remotely stopping or starting the charging session, identifying the available charge spots, and live monitoring are all standard.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint is among the largest EV charging network in Europe and North America. The app has a 4.5-star rating on Google Play and the App Store. And like Electrify America, the ChargePoint app is excellent if you prefer to stay loyal to a particular network, which ChargePoint has a lot. It boasts over 400,000 charging stations globally, and the list is growing. It's also compatible with other charging networks (like EVGo) to locate working charging stations and filter the search options by charging speed, charge ports, etc.

EVGo

The EVGo app is praiseworthy for its excellent user interface. It even has a Reservations feature that enables members to reserve a charging spot for an added fee. Meanwhile, the app can filter the charging stations based on availability, charging speed, or connector type. Moreover, EVGo's rewards program offers free charging after accumulating points. The EVGo network is not as vast as ChargePoint or Electrify America, but the app is one of the best.