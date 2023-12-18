2024 Acura ZDX Performance All-Electric SUV Reservations Go Live

Acura is estimating a 325-mile range for A-Spec models and boasts a 500 horsepower output for the dual-motor Type S. The carmaker is estimating that customers will take delivery of their ZDXs sometime early next year, and is hoping to entice potential buyers with a perk it is calling the Acura Energy Key Card. This will give ZDX reservation holders special access to events like the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and next year's IndyCar race at Long Beach.

The ZDX will feature a premium sound system from Bang & Olufsen, and Acura is promoting its partnership with the Danish audio equipment manufacturer along with its agreement to provide access for buyers of its vehicles to the EVgo and Electrify America charging networks.

Acura presented the ZDX at last summer's Monterey Car Week. According to a press release, the new electric SUV is part of a global effort by Honda to convert its entire fleet of vehicles to zero-emissions energy formats in the coming years. "In April 2021," the statement read, "Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe outlined the company's vision for global sales of electrified vehicles as part of Honda's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050. This vision called for 100-percent of the company's North American sales to be battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040."