2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV First Drive: Electrifying Normalcy

The Chevrolet Blazer EV isn't General Motors' first rodeo with EVs—far from it—but it might just be the one with the most different drivetrains offered in a single model. The Blazer EV is offered in front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive; these configurations are available in four drivetrain permutations of Ultium motors (with four different power outputs) and two different battery sizes across three trims (LT, RS, SS). It's dizzying, admittedly, but the base drivetrain will be front-wheel-drive in the LT trim. That drivetrain isn't available until later next year, however, and Chevrolet hasn't released range or horsepower numbers for it yet. The range will be topped with the all-wheel-drive, twin-permanent-magnet motor, 557-horsepower SS trim, although that also won't be available until later next year.

What will be available immediately at the Blazer EV's launch are the all-wheel-drive LT, and the rear- and all-wheel-drive versions of the mid-trim RS. The all-wheel-drive LT will be the cheapest Blazer EV at its debut, with an MSRP of $56,715 after destination fees. This LT and the RS all-wheel-drive ($60,215) get the same underpinnings: an 85-kWh battery pack and two motors that combined deliver 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque. The most expensive ($61,790) RS rear-wheel-drive model boasts a massive 102 kWh battery pack and a single rear motor that delivers 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. This version also has the most range, with an EPA-estimated 324 miles; the EPA says the all-wheel-drive Blazer EVs will deliver 279 miles on a full charge.

Victoria Scott/SlashGear

Chevrolet has ensured there will be a configuration of Blazer EV that suits every potential buyer that even thinks about one; the budget-minded and power-hungry will just have to wait until later in 2024 for their ideal versions.