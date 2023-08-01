Chevrolet Has Already Axed Its Cheapest 2024 Blazer EV
The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is an exciting new vehicle lineup for many reasons. Just last month, Chevy was boasting that the electric vehicle gets an estimated 320-mile distance on a single charge, depending on the trim. It also noted that the lineup would include Super Cruise driver assistance technology, up to 22-inch machine-faced wheels, and a propulsion config that will produce up to 557 horsepower. Although many were excited to hear that the lineup would feature the first SS performance model Blazer EV, the 1LT entry trim was the most attractive model for most.
That's because the 1LT was promised to hit the market for $45,000, making it considerably cheaper than the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. However, once word got out that the 2024 Blazer EV was getting its first shipments to dealerships from the Mexican assembly plant, onlookers noticed that the 1LT was nowhere to be found. After some digging by respected outlets, Chevy confirmed that the 2024 Blazer EV 1LT trim is gone and won't return anytime soon.
The 2LT is now the entry level trim
A peek at the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV product page reveals a missing 1LT option. The remaining options are the 2LT for $56,715 and the RS at $60,215. The SS option is also listed, but its pricing has yet to be revealed. When InsideEVs inquired about the missing trim, a General Motors spokesperson confirmed that "the 2LT is now our entry trim level." As well, it explained that other affordable options would come later, such as a 2LT trim with FWD. InsideEVs wrote that GM did not reply to its question about why the trim was removed.
In reply to Green Car Reports' inquiries, GM confirmed that the Blazer EV 1LT would not only be missing from the 2024 lineup, but 2025's as well. GM pointed to the Equinox EV and the next-gen Bolt as affordable alternatives. It is possible that GM nixed the Blazer EV 1LT to prevent confusion between the model and the Equinox EV 1LT, as they share many similarities. However, with no reply from the automaker, we can only speculate why it was pulled. GM did share some good news about the Blazer EV lineup, though: owners will qualify for the full $7,500 IRA tax credit. Although nice to hear, it still puts the 2LT out of reach for many.