Chevrolet Has Already Axed Its Cheapest 2024 Blazer EV

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is an exciting new vehicle lineup for many reasons. Just last month, Chevy was boasting that the electric vehicle gets an estimated 320-mile distance on a single charge, depending on the trim. It also noted that the lineup would include Super Cruise driver assistance technology, up to 22-inch machine-faced wheels, and a propulsion config that will produce up to 557 horsepower. Although many were excited to hear that the lineup would feature the first SS performance model Blazer EV, the 1LT entry trim was the most attractive model for most.

That's because the 1LT was promised to hit the market for $45,000, making it considerably cheaper than the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. However, once word got out that the 2024 Blazer EV was getting its first shipments to dealerships from the Mexican assembly plant, onlookers noticed that the 1LT was nowhere to be found. After some digging by respected outlets, Chevy confirmed that the 2024 Blazer EV 1LT trim is gone and won't return anytime soon.