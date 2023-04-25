Chevrolet Confirms Bolt EV And Bolt EUV Are Being Discontinued: What You Should Know

The Chevy Bolt and its taller brother, the Bolt EUV, are officially getting the axe and will cease production by the end of this year, according to a General Motors email to potential customers. The Bolt has been GM's best selling-electric vehicle by far, and has made up the majority of the company's electric vehicle sales — selling over 19,700 Bolts so far this year.

The Bolt was, at an MSRP of $26,500, one of the least expensive EVs on the market. That was before the $7,500 tax rebate that was included as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The next-least expensive is the Nissan Leaf, which starts at $28,040, and is capable of a much shorter range at an estimated 212 miles — compared to the Bolt's estimated 259 miles.

There are a few main reasons why GM is discontinuing the compact EV, the chief reason being the platform it's based on. Newer EVs, like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, are based on GM's Ultium platform. The Bolt is not as lucky, and according to GM, there was no way it could make the Bolt support a switch to a new platform.