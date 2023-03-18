Nissan Leaf Vs. Chevy Bolt EUV: Which EV Is The Better Buy?

The 2023 Nissan Leaf remains part of the second-gen variant that appeared in 2018. With base prices starting at $29,135, it remains one of the most affordable entry-level electric cars for the money. On the other hand, the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is a crossover variant of the popular Bolt EV, and made its maiden appearance on the U.S. market in 2022. Despite its growth spurt, the Bolt EUV offers terrific value for money with its $28,795 base price.

Here are two affordable EVs vying for the hearts and minds of buyers looking for their first electric car, but which is the better buy? Unfortunately, the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt EUV won't blow your mind with their tepid performance, nor will they last the extra mile with their so-so driving range. But with base prices starting at below $30K, both EVs won't empty your bank account. Still, which offers the best value for the price?