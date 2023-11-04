2023 Toyota Prius Prime Review: A Plug-In Hybrid To Lead The EV Charge

For a while, it seemed like Toyota was content to squander its early-adopter advantage in hybrid cars. The Prius may have basically created the category, but rivals not only caught up but exceeded the gas-electric hatchback before forging ahead with plug-in hybrids and fully electric models. Now, with the Prius Prime, Toyota has demonstrated it can still surprise in a segment it's synonymous with.

Head-turning style, clever and capable technology, and attainable pricing are all equally important here. The new Prius Prime couldn't afford to stint on performance or design, quite frankly, and yet you're getting a decent uptick in complexity for not a huge price delta over the regular Prius. It's arguably the sort of challenge that Toyota faces best.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's also a topical one. Despite the auto industry's wholesale shift toward EVs, the reality is that lots of drivers simply aren't ready to make that leap. Charging infrastructure, range anxiety (whether legitimate or imaginary), and cost remain significant hurdles: A plug-in hybrid still represents a sweet spot in electrification for plenty of people. In this case, that sweet spot starts at $32,675 plus $1,095 destination.