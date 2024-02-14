2024 Infiniti QX60 Autograph Review: The Luxury SUV That Can't Escape Its Family Tree

Upon first glance, the 2024 Infiniti QX60 Autograph looked quite a lot like the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder that I drove not all that long ago. I'd be mostly correct in that assumption as, from a mechanical perspective, the QX60 is just a Pathfinder. It's equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that makes exactly 295 horsepower on premium fuel and that same engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. Even the fuel economy of an estimated 22 miles per gallon is the same.

The bodywork on the outside is, of course, much different. Plus, the QX60's "Deep Bordeaux" and "Black Obsidian" paint scheme lends the SUV a much more refined vibe over the family car that moonlights as an off-road truck Pathfinder. Yet, I thought the experience with the QX60 would be a lot of the same. Large luxury SUVs like the QX60 have always fallen firmly in the "not for me" category: as long as I have heated seats and access to Apple CarPlay, I'm happy.

After a week behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel of the Infiniti, however, I think I may be wrong about the more upscale side of motoring.