2024 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Review: The Cost Of Driving Confidence

SUVs in recent years fit into two distinct categories: vehicles that are essentially trucks without a bed and vehicles that are just tall station wagons. The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek sort of bridges that gap, or at least it makes a valiant effort at the attempt. The off-roadification of the Pathfinder and the "Rock Creek" edition signifies that this Nissan has done it's best to take the "mall" out of mall crawler and give the Pathfinder, a family-oriented SUV, something akin the to Subaru Wilderness Edition treatment.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

Underneath the rugged exterior, the Pathfinder Rock Creek is a Pathfinder SV, the middle trim of the lineup. Per Nissan, you get a 5/8th of an inch suspension lift, 18-inch wheels, the most aggressive Toyo tires I've ever seen on a family-SUV, captains chairs for the second row, a roof rack with a 220-pound capacity, badges absolutely everywhere, orange stitching, and a distinctive front grille and fascia. You also get 295 horsepower from its 3.5-liter V6 (if you opt for premium fuel).

As goofy as the idea may sound written out. It really does work from an aesthetic standpoint. The Pathfinder Rock Creek, especially when finished in the aptly named "Gun Metallic" looks great and wouldn't look out of place as a support car for the Dakar Rally or some other exotic rally locale.