Chevy Camaro: Gone For Good, Or Just Discontinued For Now?

When it comes to cars, it doesn't get much more iconic than Chevrolet, which has spent over a century crafting a wide range of automobiles. While vehicles like the Silverado, Tahoe, and Corvette have made their mark, the Camaro rose to the top in popularity in recent years, but its time as king has ended.

What was once the coolest car on the market — fighting Transformers on-screen and bringing a mix of sport, muscle, and luxury to the road — officially retired in 2024. Chevy announced in early 2023 that, for the time being, the Camaro line would end with the most recent sixth generation. Exactly what's next for the longtime popular model is unclear, but Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, promised it wasn't the end of the line. "As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee, and race fan," he said in Chevy's statement. "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story."

The Camaro isn't gone for good, but Chevy has discontinued the beloved model we all admired. However, although it's a relic of the past, what's next for the Camaro might not be so obvious, but industry leaders think Chevy plans to follow a growing automotive trend.