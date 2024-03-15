Chevy Camaro: Gone For Good, Or Just Discontinued For Now?
When it comes to cars, it doesn't get much more iconic than Chevrolet, which has spent over a century crafting a wide range of automobiles. While vehicles like the Silverado, Tahoe, and Corvette have made their mark, the Camaro rose to the top in popularity in recent years, but its time as king has ended.
What was once the coolest car on the market — fighting Transformers on-screen and bringing a mix of sport, muscle, and luxury to the road — officially retired in 2024. Chevy announced in early 2023 that, for the time being, the Camaro line would end with the most recent sixth generation. Exactly what's next for the longtime popular model is unclear, but Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, promised it wasn't the end of the line. "As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee, and race fan," he said in Chevy's statement. "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story."
The Camaro isn't gone for good, but Chevy has discontinued the beloved model we all admired. However, although it's a relic of the past, what's next for the Camaro might not be so obvious, but industry leaders think Chevy plans to follow a growing automotive trend.
Could the Camaro go electric?
Although the sixth-generation Camaro is officially retired, Chevrolet has left the door open a crack for an eventual return. While another combustion-engine model isn't entirely off the table, many expect the Camaro to return without the gas, transforming into Chevy's latest electric vehicle and fulfilling Scott Bell's vague statement.
It wouldn't be outrageous for the Camaro to return with its nameplate attached to an EV. Ford already made a similar move with the Mustang, and the Dodge Challenger has also swapped to battery power. It feels fitting for Chevy's iconic muscle car to be next in line to make the transition. MotorTrend certainly believes so, too, as their reports on the Camaro's discontinuation in favor of an electric vehicle date back to 2021. The famed magazine reported on renderings for a potential electric Camaro, estimating the beloved model will enter a two-year hiatus as Chevy retools it into an EV for a 2026 release.
Now, the electric Camaro can go one of two ways. It could follow in Ford's footsteps, which opted for an EV SUV for the Mustang, or take after Dodge and other EV competitors, electing for a coup design. Whatever route Chevy decides to go, it's clear that the Camaro we know and love is officially gone, at least for now.