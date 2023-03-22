Why The Sixth-Gen Camaro Never Reached True Muscle Car Status

The Camaro itself has been a hit or miss affair over all six of its generations since 1967, when the car first rolled off the line. The very first Camaro was aggressive looking, had a big V8, and looked like it actually had a shot at defeating its arch-nemesis the Mustang at pony car supremacy. For the second generation, Chevy completely reinvented the Camaro with a radically different front grille, fewer engine choices, and that's about it. As time went on and economic times worsened, the Camaro got worse and worse with every model year throughout the 1970s.

The Camaro languished around until the 1980s, before GM decided to breathe some life back into the nameplate with the boxier third generation. The fourth generation gained the famed LT1 V8 from the Corvette and was actually a competently performing car, except the fact that it looked like a fiberglass catfish and the front grille was a permanent pained rictus grin of half-remembered drag races from the 1960s.

GM mercifully sent the Camaro into the wild blue yonder in 2002, only to resurrect it in 2010 for the fifth and penultimate generation. Despite starring as Bumblebee in the oppressive Michael Bay Transformers movies, GM actually successfully reinvented the Camaro for the 21st century. It had a new, powerful (and optional supercharged) V8, and looked modern enough to compete with the best. The sixth generation was not as lucky. GM failed to make it look too much different (some would say it looked worse) and none of the available engine choices really lit the world on fire. No one is going to get excited for a 2-liter four cylinder engine in a supposed muscle car.