Chevrolet Is Saying Goodbye To The Sixth-Gen Camaro, But Welcomes New Possibilities

Chevrolet announced that it would be retiring the sixth generation Camaro, a car that it's produced for nine years. The last Camaros in this run will be completed in January 2024 at the company's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant. However, Chevrolet is already looking toward future rollouts. "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story," said Global Chevrolet VP Scott Bell in Chevrolet's press release.

In fact, Chevrolet has already planned a series of tributes to the Camaro name in the 2024 run. The 2024 Camaro RS and SS, as well as a limited production run of ZL1 option vehicles, will be made as Collector's Edition models that honor the history of the Camaro brand that dates back to the 1960s.

The Camaro icon has gone through many transitions, and modern drivers have often idolized the 650 horsepower delivered by the racing-focused ZL1 1LE Camaro model: The "ultimate street-legal track Camaro," notes the press release. While the Camaro will continue to loom large in the collective consciousness of muscle car lovers and track enthusiasts everywhere, the future remains bright for Chevrolet.