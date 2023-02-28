2024 Ford Mustang Pricing Revealed As The Newest Pony Car Gallops Closer
The pricing has been revealed for Ford's seventh-generation of Pony Cars. The 2024 Mustang is scheduled to hit the road this summer and comes in a variety of trims. In terms of engine choices, there are two routes you can go down. The environmentally conscious muscle car enthusiast may opt for the four-cylinder EcoBoost option. This will get you a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and 315 horsepower. Then there's the classic route, which should appeal to the more traditional gearheads.
In a world that's swiftly going electric, you don't see the words 486 horsepower, 5.0 liter, and V8 together very often these days. But that's what's pulling the GT version of the 2024 Mustang. It's also available with a six-speed manual transmission, which should appeal to the true purists out there. But the fun doesn't stop there. If you're not concerned about your carbon footprint and you really want to take things to the limit, then you need to consider the 500-horsepower Dark Horse edition.
It shares the same powerful V8 as its standard counterpart, but a comprehensive refit has squeezed an extra 14 horsepower from the high-end pony car. This is quite simply the most powerful stock 'Stang ever built. To find a pony car with more power, you need to venture into Shelby territory. So, Mustang fans have plenty of options coming out later this year, but there is still one glaring question: how badly is this going to hurt your bank balance?
The New Mustangs start at just under $31,000
You will be able to get your hands on a 2024 Ford Mustang for a shade under $31,000. The Mustang EcoBoost Fastback (that's the 2.3-liter one) is available for $30,920 if you avoid optional extras and don't count taxes and fees. The EcoBoost Fastback also has a premium edition that starts from $36,445, and a convertible model priced from $41,945. The Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible shares a price point with the most basic version of the GT. So if you're tempted by that beast of a 5.0-liter V8, then expect to part with $42,000 at minimum. The GT's premium edition is priced similarly to the EcoBoost's; expect to pay an additional $5,000 or so. Finally, for those who want the best of the best, the Dark Horse edition is available from $57,970.
Obviously, the final price is dependent on a few things. There are fees and taxes associated with purchasing a new car, and these vary from state to state. Then there are optional extras. If you opt for some fancier wheels, extra bodywork touches, or certain comfort features, you can end up seeing the price rise rapidly. As for the premium models, on the EcoBoost it seems to get you better exterior lighting, a curved glass display between the center stack and instrument cluster, and wireless charging.
The GT's premium pack seems to be more performance-based, with an active valve exhaust and upgraded braking system. On the cosmetic front, you will also be treated to a lighting upgrade and aluminum foot pedals. Opting for the performance pack may be a good idea, especially as it contains one of the most exciting upgrades Ford has released in years.