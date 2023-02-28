2024 Ford Mustang Pricing Revealed As The Newest Pony Car Gallops Closer

The pricing has been revealed for Ford's seventh-generation of Pony Cars. The 2024 Mustang is scheduled to hit the road this summer and comes in a variety of trims. In terms of engine choices, there are two routes you can go down. The environmentally conscious muscle car enthusiast may opt for the four-cylinder EcoBoost option. This will get you a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and 315 horsepower. Then there's the classic route, which should appeal to the more traditional gearheads.

In a world that's swiftly going electric, you don't see the words 486 horsepower, 5.0 liter, and V8 together very often these days. But that's what's pulling the GT version of the 2024 Mustang. It's also available with a six-speed manual transmission, which should appeal to the true purists out there. But the fun doesn't stop there. If you're not concerned about your carbon footprint and you really want to take things to the limit, then you need to consider the 500-horsepower Dark Horse edition.

It shares the same powerful V8 as its standard counterpart, but a comprehensive refit has squeezed an extra 14 horsepower from the high-end pony car. This is quite simply the most powerful stock 'Stang ever built. To find a pony car with more power, you need to venture into Shelby territory. So, Mustang fans have plenty of options coming out later this year, but there is still one glaring question: how badly is this going to hurt your bank balance?