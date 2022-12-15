Mustang Dark Horse Horsepower Revealed As 500 Hp V8 Beast

Ford's first holiday gift for all good motorheads is increased power across the board. Its EcoBoost engine will continue to come standard on the entry-level Mustang, with the latest tuneup bringing the 2.3-liter I4 to that very respectable 315 hp. The GT has gotten a makeover as well, with a new dual-throttle body and performance exhaust edging the 5.0 V8 engine up to 486 hp.

Those are just the opening acts, however. The Mustang Dark Horse is the main event. It is quite simply the most powerful and performance-minded stock Mustang without the name "Shelby" on it. The Dark Horse has the same 5.0 V8 as the GT, but a comprehensive refit built to contain and transmit every newton of force edges it up to 500 hp. Both deliver 418 foot-pounds of torque as well, so the GT and Dark Horse can both be counted on to move all that power from the safety of the plant to the rubber to the road.

The Dark Horse isn't a bare-bones racer, either. The press release is short on details not related to performance, but the video includes interior and exterior designers describing improvements to quality of life, including a beautiful all-digital cockpit and simple conveniences like remote startup.

As of yet, we don't have an MSRP on the Dark Horse, but it should be forthcoming in coming days. For now, Ford fans can anticipate sweet dreams of rumbling V8s alongside holiday sugarplums.