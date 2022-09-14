Ford's Only New 2024 Mustang Engine Options

That may well be, but Ford is clearly going to leave us hanging for the specifics. As of now, there is no information about how much power the new engines actually make. In Ford's press release detailing the 2024 Mustang, horsepower and torque ratings are conspicuously absent, as are 0-60 mph times and top speeds.

Ford says that the newest 5.0L Coyote V8 will be the most powerful Mustang GT engine yet. For comparison, the current Mustang GT makes 450 horsepower. Regardless of the actual numbers, it's hard to be mad at a V8 approaching 500 horses. For the 2.3L turbocharged four-cylinder powered EcoBoost 'Stangs, meanwhile, Ford claims it's an entirely new engine that's more efficient than past EcoBoost models. The 2022 base model EcoBoost Mustang puts out 310 horsepower and gets a combined fuel economy rating of 25 mpg, according to the EPA.

One possible upset could be in the center console, mind. While the Mustang GT will be offered with a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost will only be available with the automatic transmission. That's in contrast to the current, 2022 Mustang EcoBoost, which is manual as standard and offers an automatic option.

Despite Ford's huge recent push towards electrification of their fleet with the Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, meanwhile, Ford hasn't dropped any hints on a hybrid Mustang or an all-electric version of the pony car. Considering we've seen Mustang EV prototypes in the past, though, it does feel like that's a case of "when" and not "if" the blue oval gets around to it.