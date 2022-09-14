Why Ford's Electronic Drift Brake Is A 2024 Mustang Must-Have
The new 2024 Ford Mustang is packed full of little tweaks and additions that make it a turn-key performance car right off the dealership lot, but for one of the most entertaining you'll have to dig into the options list. Drifting has exploded in popularity in recent years and has become the go-to sport for car enthusiasts who want to throw their car around a track and destroy tires in the most hilariously fun way possible. It's no secret why videos like those from Hoonigan's Gymkhana series are so popular. Ford was even a major sponsor of the series, providing support for the "Hoonicorn" and "Hoonitruck" series of Ford-powered drift monstrosities.
Manufacturers have taken notice too. Earlier this year Toyota outfitted an autonomous Supra to stomp around a closed course and slalom around cones, doing so with no human driver required. Until now, though, there haven't been any purpose-built drift cars from a major automaker, something Ford hopes to change with the newest, enthusiast-focused addition to the seventh generation Mustang: an electronic drift brake.
Ready for the track (or a big parking lot)
According to Ford, the new drift brake is geared towards anyone with an even passing interest in drifting. It's one thing to pull the handbrake and whip an old Mustang around an abandoned retail parking lot while avoiding law enforcement. It's another thing entirely to have a brand-new car — with a manufacturer warranty — outfitted from the factory for the express purpose of going sideways.
Ford boasts that the 2024 Mustang GT is a perfect drift car. After all, it's rear-wheel drive and has a big loud V8 in the front. The new brake is all electronic, meaning there's no traditional mechanic connection to the braking mechanism, but Ford insists the lever looks and feels exactly the same as hand brakes from the past.
The future will tell whether or not the new drift brake is a gimmick or a serious performance component. Either way, it's hard to not get excited about a car where the manufacturer itself actively encourages a little Fast and Furious style fun. The electronic drift brake will be part of the Performance Pack on both Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the pony car's arrival in summer 2023.