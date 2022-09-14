Why Ford's Electronic Drift Brake Is A 2024 Mustang Must-Have

According to Ford, the new drift brake is geared towards anyone with an even passing interest in drifting. It's one thing to pull the handbrake and whip an old Mustang around an abandoned retail parking lot while avoiding law enforcement. It's another thing entirely to have a brand-new car — with a manufacturer warranty — outfitted from the factory for the express purpose of going sideways.

Ford boasts that the 2024 Mustang GT is a perfect drift car. After all, it's rear-wheel drive and has a big loud V8 in the front. The new brake is all electronic, meaning there's no traditional mechanic connection to the braking mechanism, but Ford insists the lever looks and feels exactly the same as hand brakes from the past.

The future will tell whether or not the new drift brake is a gimmick or a serious performance component. Either way, it's hard to not get excited about a car where the manufacturer itself actively encourages a little Fast and Furious style fun. The electronic drift brake will be part of the Performance Pack on both Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the pony car's arrival in summer 2023.