What Is The Destination Charge On A New Car?

Before approaching your neighborhood auto dealership to look or search for a new ride, remember a few things. Kelly Blue Book warns new car shoppers of outrageous dealer markups caused by the ongoing chip shortage, supply chain disruptions, and rising interest rates. Price gouging is inherent in popular SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler, Porsche Macan, and Ford Bronco, and new car prices have increased by 4.4% since 2021. To put it bluntly, you're in bad shape to negotiate the MSRP or sticker price at the dealership, especially if you're eyeing a crossover or SUV.

Forbes claimed new vehicle pricing and used car wholesale prices are steadily normalizing since mid-2022, but bargain-hunting for a new vehicle would not be a walk in the park. The good news is there are ways to save money on a new car or EV amid looming global issues. Identifying the dealer cost or invoice price are good places to start negotiations, but the destination charge will always be part of the equation.