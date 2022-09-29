The Expensive New-Normal For US New Car Buyers

Between high financing costs, huge dealer markups, and rampant inflation, it's safe to say that this isn't the ideal time to buy a car. It wasn't always like this, but in recent years, new car sales have lost one major factor that could make things even worse. Manufacturers are now spending a fraction of the money they used to put out to incentivize sales — and we probably aren't going back to the good old days any time soon.

According to Cox Automotive, companies spent close to $6.5 billion on incentive spending in August 2019. Back then, the incentives were used for a number of reasons. A juicy discount could tempt a buyer into purchasing a model that was overstocked or just not selling too well. Dealers could also use incentives to convince a customer to buy a car from their specific manufacturer instead of a rival.

Now it seems there's no need. Fast forward to August 2022, and incentive spending is down to $1.24 billion — a fraction of what it was three years previously. Auto sales are also down across the board, but that drop isn't due to a lack of incentives. There simply aren't as many new vehicles available, and the ones that are on the lot are selling with a far larger margin.