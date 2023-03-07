GM's New Ultra Cruise Sensor Suite Goes Against Everything Elon Musk Has Told Us About ADAS

General Motors' Super Cruise technology is the company's current driver assistance technology, in the same class as Ford's BlueCruise. It is a Level 2 autonomous system as outlined by the SAE (Society of Automobile Engineers). Because it requires driver supervision, it is not considered genuinely autonomous or "self-driving." Super Cruise allows the car to, among other things, change lanes and do the legwork for the more tedious parts of pulling a trailer. It's been around on a few higher-end GM models since launching in 2017.

Now, GM is debuting a revamped and updated version of advanced driver assistance (ADAS) technology named Ultra Cruise. The first vehicle to host the new technology will be the ultra-exclusive Cadillac Celestiq.

GM claims it can allow hands-free driving in "95 percent of all driving scenarios," according to a press release. Interestingly, Ultra Cruise has a few significant differences from the recently much-maligned Tesla Full Self-Driving Software that claims to do almost the same thing.