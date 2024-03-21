5 Big Ways The Chevrolet Silverado Has Evolved Over Time

The Chevrolet Silverado is one of the most popular trucks today, and it's gotten there through revisions over the years — both big and small. While there are a lot of similarities between the first generation of Silverados, you'll find the modern ones have a lot of extra features that have helped Chevy become the powerhouse it's known as today. While they haven't all been hits, the majority of Silverado model years have been solid purchases.

People who have stuck with the Silverado over the generations have experienced all kinds of upgrades, and many of them are now taken for granted. Several additions, such as backup cameras and touchscreen displays, are now commonplace in many cars, but they are still big changes. There's no longer any fear about plowing your big truck into something while backing up, something that could have certainly be an issue with earlier Silverados thanks to the size.