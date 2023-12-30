A Quick Guide To GM's Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine: What You Need To Know

Automotive engine technology has come a long way since Carl Benz put a one-cylinder 2/3 horsepower engine on the Patent Motorwagen in the late 19th century. Modern engines are cleaner-burning, highly efficient, and more powerful per unit of displacement than ever before. This is due to a combination of lighter materials, tighter sealing, and advanced testing and development processes that allow automakers to wring the most from every drop of fuel.

General Motors — founded by William Durant in 1908 — developed the LS series of engines beginning in the late 1990s. Those engines have become popular for their ability to be upgraded and installed in a variety of vehicles, from vintage Jeeps and muscle cars to 1970s vehicles ranging from a Mazda RX2 to an AMC Pacer and an Austin Mini.

The LS line then gave way to GM's Ecotec series of engines, which the manufacturer handed the LT and L8 designations. Among them are the L83 and L8B 5.3-liter V8s — the L8B has GM's mild hybrid eAssist system, which it claims offers a fuel economy increase of up to 13% over the L83 version. The L83 Ecotec 5.3L V8 is available in a handful of 2014–2019 Chevrolet and GMC pickups and SUVs. Let's look at everything we know about this powerful and efficient motor.