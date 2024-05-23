2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV First Drive: Range, Power And Style Come At A Steep Cost

America's second-biggest name in pickup trucks goes fully electric this year, as the Chevrolet Silverado finally receives an EV variant available to the public almost exactly 24 months after Ford's F-150 Lightning debuted. Chevy followed a similar recipe as Ford, developing a skateboard battery pack with independent suspension at all four corners and dropping a crew-cab on top. But, where the Lightning impressed with commuter-car driving dynamics, complemented by somewhat disappointing battery capacity, the big news for Silverado comes down to an official EPA range estimate of up to 450 miles.

The 2024 Silverado EV shares a slimmed-down version of the Ultium platform that underpins the GMC Hummer EV, which translates to a 205-kilowatt-hour battery pack in this case. Now, in addition to the first trim package available–the fleet-only WT–a limited run of $94,500 RST First Editions achieves a range rating of 440 miles, with early customer orders already shipped to dealerships nationwide.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

On a media trip around Detroit, I drove an RST First Edition for a full day of combined city, highway, and backcountry roads to test out Chevy's latest and, as GM certainly hopes, greatest electric pickup truck on the market today.