Chevrolet Silverado EV RST Price Goes Down As Official Range Goes Up

Chevrolet is attempting to make the 2024 Silverado EV much more appealing to buyers who might be on the fence. Revealed on April 3, the Silverado EV RST is estimated now to have a 440-mile range on a full charge — up from the 400 miles it was previously expected to hit. On top of that, Chevy announced the MSRP of the RST is dropping to $94,500, down from the $105,000 price tag it was initially announced with. This new price does not include the destination freight charge of $1,895.

While the range has increased, it will vary driver-to-driver, as it can be impacted by hauling a camper or trailer — something the Silverado EV is up to the task for. Concerns about an electric Silverado being unable to pull its weight should be put to rest, as Chevy says the RST can get up to 10,000 pounds of maximum trailering along with 1,300 pounds of payload.

Chevy revealed the RST can go from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds, although that's just a bonus as it's unlikely to be a major selling point for people looking for an EV. Those who don't need what the RST offers can opt for the fleet-oriented WT (Work Truck) model. The WT has an estimated 450-mile range, but it won't have all of the bells and whistles that its more expensive counterpart does.