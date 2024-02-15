GM's Super Cruise Gets A Huge Hands-Free Driving Expansion (But Not Every Car Supports It)

GM's track record with self-driving tech has been marred with hiccups, despite the company once eyeing a moonshot of dethroning Tesla with its Ultra Cruise tech. Despite halting work on the ambitious project, the company continues to work on the current-gen Super Cruise tech by expanding the road network certified safe for hands-free driving.

Late in 2022, GM announced that it was doubling the road network to over 400K miles. Today, the company announced that the Super Cruise network is once again making a similar leap.

Unlike Tesla, which is increasingly shifting to RGB vision sensors instead of LiDAR kits, GM's Super Cruise tech integrates camera and LiDAR-mapped data to let cars drive without hands on the steering wheel. Notably, GM's self-driving tech stack is one of a kind because it is the only solution in the segment that supports trailering for rides like the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse or 2024 GMC Acadia.

The company says Super Cruise is now "growing to about 750,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada, including divided highways, major and minor highways." The network expansion has already begun and will go through 2025. The expanded road coverage will be added via updates to all compatible cars with the Super Cruise kit. GM notes it will take a month between the newly added roads in the Super Cruise network getting integrated in the brand's tech stack and appearing on a car's digital dashboard.