GM's Super Cruise Vs Tesla's Autopilot - Which Would You Trust To Take The Wheel

Advanced Driver-Assistance systems (ADAS) are not new to the industry but are becoming available on a wider selection of vehicles. In recent years, the technology has become more sophisticated and drivers have adjusted to the idea of yielding control of their vehicles over to an array of computer processors, cameras, and sensors.

The first driver assist technologies – adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance — appeared in the late 20th century and were the basic building blocks for Tesla's autopilot software, which debuted in the Model S as part of a 2015 software update. Since then, the manufacturers that have joined Tesla in developing ADAS include BMW, Google, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, Ford, and General Motors.

GM launched its system — called Super Cruise — with the 2018 Cadillac CT6. Super Cruise is classified by the NHSTA as a Level 2 system, meaning it is not fully autonomous and the driver is expected to "remain engaged with the driving task and monitor the environment at all times."

Let's compare these two systems and see how they stack up against one another.